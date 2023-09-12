Two bicycle rides will use Central Coast highways this weekend

Riders will be traveling on the shoulder of the highway during this event and will not include lane closures

– The Nova Eroica California Bicycle Ride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 using a segment of Highway 1 from just south of Old Creek Road in Cayucos to the Piedras Blancas Lighthouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, the Nova Eroica Vintage Bicycle Ride will occur on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include a segment of Highway 46 West between Ramada Drive and Arbor Road in the Paso Robles/Templeton.

The riders will be traveling on the shoulder of the highway during this event and will not include lane closures. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be present to ensure a safe environment for everyone. Message and directional signs will be in place in advance of the project.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter: @CaltransD5, Facebook: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5), and Instagram: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

