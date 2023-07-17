Two brush fires break out Saturday in Atascadero



Fire near Highway 101 causes ‘severe impacts to traffic for multiple hours’

– Two brush fires sparked in the city of Atascadero Saturday. Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported vegetation fire on Highway 41 near Los Altos. Firefighters were able to quickly gain control of the fire and kept it under ¼ acre, according to the City of Atascadero. While still combatting the fire on 41, another fire started at Highway 101 and San Anselmo.

Off duty staff and additional firefighters from the North County were dispatched to the new incident. The Highway 101 fire burned on both sides of the highway causing severe impacts to traffic for multiple hours.

A total of 36 firefighters, 10 engines, one water tender, and four command officers were used in the incident. The fire was stopped at two acres. Crews remained on the scene for over five hours to fully extinguish the fire. Fire and Law resources from Atascadero Police, San Luis County Sherriff, CHP, Cal Fire, Atascadero State Hospital Fire, Paso Robles Fire, Templeton Fire, San Miguel Fire, PG&E, and Atascadero Fire all assisted to mitigate this quickly evolving incident. No injuries were sustained to the public or responders.

The cause of the fire was roadway-related from vehicles passing by on Highway 101. Further investigation is currently underway.

