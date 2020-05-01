Paso Robles News|Friday, May 1, 2020
Update: Women dies in two-car accident on Niblick Road at Spring Street on Thursday 

Posted: 4:00 am, May 1, 2020

Updated report:

On Thursday afternoon at 2:50 p.m. the Paso Robles Police Department and Paso Robles Emergency Services responded to an injury traffic collision near the intersection of Niblick and Spring Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a female adult trapped inside of her vehicle. Paso Robles Emergency Services provided emergency care and transported the female to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. “A short time later we were informed the driver had succumbed to her injuries,” said Paso Robles Police Commander Caleb Davis.

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating this collision and anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact the police department. Currently, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor. The driver of the other involved vehicle sustained injuries and is expected to recover.

Original report 4 p.m., April 30, 2020

A two-vehicle accident occurred on Niblick Road just south of Spring Street in Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m.

Several emergency vehicles responded to the scene. Traffic was backed up in all directions while Paso Robles firefighters and police officers worked at the scene.

 

About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.