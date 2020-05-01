Update: Women dies in two-car accident on Niblick Road at Spring Street on Thursday 

On Thursday afternoon at 2:50 p.m. the Paso Robles Police Department and Paso Robles Emergency Services responded to an injury traffic collision near the intersection of Niblick and Spring Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a female adult trapped inside of her vehicle. Paso Robles Emergency Services provided emergency care and transported the female to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center. “A short time later we were informed the driver had succumbed to her injuries,” said Paso Robles Police Commander Caleb Davis.

The Paso Robles Police Department is investigating this collision and anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact the police department. Currently, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor. The driver of the other involved vehicle sustained injuries and is expected to recover.