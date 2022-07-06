Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 6, 2022
You are here: Home » Region » Two casualties reported in vehicle accident
  • Follow Us!

Two casualties reported in vehicle accident 

Posted: 2:05 pm, July 6, 2022 by News Staff

Identities of victims have not yet been released

– Early this morning at approximately 4:45 a.m., 38-year-old Cori Lee Hudson of Grover Beach was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on Highway 1, approaching Winterhaven Way at an undetermined speed. A male driver was traveling in a Honda Civic on Highway 101 northbound, approaching Winterhaven Way at an undetermined speed. Hudson reportedly initiated a left turn onto Winterhaven Way, crossing the northbound lane, directly in front of the path of the driver of the Honda Civic, according to a report by California Highway Patrol. The drivers were unable to avoid a head-on collision.

The driver of the Honda Civic and his male passenger both sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Identities are being held pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the CHP San Luis Obispo Office (805) 594-8700.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.