Two casualties reported in vehicle accident

Identities of victims have not yet been released

– Early this morning at approximately 4:45 a.m., 38-year-old Cori Lee Hudson of Grover Beach was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on Highway 1, approaching Winterhaven Way at an undetermined speed. A male driver was traveling in a Honda Civic on Highway 101 northbound, approaching Winterhaven Way at an undetermined speed. Hudson reportedly initiated a left turn onto Winterhaven Way, crossing the northbound lane, directly in front of the path of the driver of the Honda Civic, according to a report by California Highway Patrol. The drivers were unable to avoid a head-on collision.

The driver of the Honda Civic and his male passenger both sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Identities are being held pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the CHP San Luis Obispo Office (805) 594-8700.

