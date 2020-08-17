Two Clovis men arrested after Paso Robles police search car at local Arco station

–On Saturday night, officers from the Paso Robles Police Department contacted Brian Stoffel (Clovis) and his friend Jeff Bussey (Clovis) as they stopped off at Arco in Paso Robles. During a PRCS search of the car, officers found over a pound of meth, scales, baggies, cash, paraphernalia, an automotive lockpick set, suspected LSD, heroin, fake IDs, mail, and some “jagged little pills,” according to a post by the Paso Robles Police Department on Facebook.

Stoffel was arrested for drug sales and Bussey was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Both were transported to PRPD, processed, and released on a ticket, per emergency bail schedule.

