Two earthquakes strike near San Simeon

Both quakes struck in same area northwest of San Simeon

– Two earthquakes rattled parts of the North Coast Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The first earthquake struck about 11 miles Northwest of San Simeon around 4:42 p.m. The quake was originally recorded as a 5.0-magnitude earthquake, reports say, but has since been downgraded to 4.7.

The second was reported 12 miles northwest of San Simeon and was recorded as a 3.6 magnitude.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related