Two earthquakes strike Parkfield on Thursday afternoon 

Posted: 12:34 pm, August 10, 2023 by News Staff

Earthquake-Paso-Robles
– Two earthquakes struck the Parkfield area north of Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon, according to the US Geographical Survey.

They occurred simultaneously at 12:17 p.m. One was 4.3-magnitude and the other was 4.4-magnitude on the Richter scale.

One was 3.7 miles northwest of Parkfield and the other was 8.7 miles southwest of Parkfield, centered near Ranchita Canyon Road in San Miguel. The area is near the San Andreas Fault.

The shaking was felt throughout the North San Luis Obispo County area.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries at press time.

