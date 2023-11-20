Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Two fires flanking Highway 46 West contained 

Posted: 2:32 pm, November 20, 2023 by News Staff

– Two vegetation fires that ignited on both sides of Highway 46 West near Cambria on Monday afternoon have been contained by Cal Fire responders. The fires were flanking the highway.

The larger of the two fires was contained at nine acres, while the second fire was reportedly extinguished at a quarter acre.

The fires were first reported near the North Green Valley Road exit of the highway at 12:27 p.m. The cause of the fires appears to be a tire blowout on a Mini Cooper that was being towed behind a larger motorhome, reports say.

