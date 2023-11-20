Two fires flanking Highway 46 West contained

– Two vegetation fires that ignited on both sides of Highway 46 West near Cambria on Monday afternoon have been contained by Cal Fire responders. The fires were flanking the highway.

The larger of the two fires was contained at nine acres, while the second fire was reportedly extinguished at a quarter acre.

The fires were first reported near the North Green Valley Road exit of the highway at 12:27 p.m. The cause of the fires appears to be a tire blowout on a Mini Cooper that was being towed behind a larger motorhome, reports say.

WILDLAND FIRE: Highway 46 West, 1,5 miles East of Hwy 1. Two separate fires, largest approximately 9 acres. Units will be committed for 2 hours. Cause is under investigation. #ValleyIC pic.twitter.com/A4mMlaKCp9 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 20, 2023

Share To Social Media