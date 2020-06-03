Two fires started this week as a result of fireworks

Cal Fire reminds citizens that fireworks are illegal, pose extreme fire risk

–San Luis Obispo County experienced two fireworks-related fires this past week, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire would like to remind everyone that all fireworks and sky lanterns are banned by ordinance and are illegal to use, sell, or possess in San Luis Obispo County. There is zero tolerance for the use of fireworks, and violation may result in a misdemeanor citation including a $2,000 fine. If found to have caused a fire the user may be charged with criminal negligence and the cost of suppressing the fire, which can run in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

All fireworks have the potential to cause a wildfire even California approved safe and sane fireworks like sparklers, fountains, and smoke bombs can cause ignition. With the potential of significant fire activity throughout the state this year due to an abundant grass crop, everyone is urged to avoid any activity that could spark an unwanted fire.

Share this post!



Related