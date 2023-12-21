Two found dead after apparent shooting in Creston

There is no threat to the public at this time, says sheriff’s office; investigation underway

– On Wednesday evening, deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots heard at a home in the 2700 block of Calf Canyon Highway in Creston. When deputies arrived they discovered the bodies of a deceased male and female.

Detectives began an immediate investigation and remain on scene as of Wednesday night.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time, said the sheriff’s office in a press release.

The identification of the deceased are pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is continuing. No further details are available at this time.

