Two from Salinas arrested on drug-related charges after stop in Paso Robles

–Two people from Salinas were arrested on drug-related charges after being stopped and searched by Paso Robles Police Officers. The Paso Robles Police Department shared the following post on their Facebook page detailing the incident:

Earlier this week, B Shift Night Watch took a pound of meth off the streets on back to back nights. D Shift Night Watch, not wanting to be outdone, accepted the challenge. Last night one of our officers made a traffic stop and contacted Ramon Martinez and Brenda Flores. They are both from Salinas and apparently are not followers of our Facebook page. Ramon did not have a valid driver’s license and is on felony probation. A search of Ramon yielded 3.5 grams of meth. Brenda then told officers she also had meth and pulled out another 3 grams from her bra. Once they were detained officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9mm handgun next to the front seat, 130 grams (.29 pounds) of meth, 25 grams of heroin, 100+ pills of Xanax, over 1k in cash, and drug paraphernalia. In all seriousness we are thankful Ramon did not reach for the loaded firearm and no one was hurt.

Ramon was charged with 7 felonies and 2 misdemeanors to included drug sales, transportation, and a felon in possession of a loaded firearm. Brenda was charged with 3 misdemeanor drug charges. They both were transported to SLO County jail.

