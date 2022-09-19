Paso Robles News|Monday, September 19, 2022
Two injured in Highway 46 car crash 

Posted: 7:33 am, September 19, 2022 by News Staff
cambria accident cal fire

Photo from Cal Fire Twitter.

Accident occurred Sunday afternoon near Cambria

– Two people sustained major injuries in a car crash on Highway 46 near Cambria Sunday. The crash was reported at Highway 46 West and Green Valley Road at 2:27 p.m., according to reports.

At 3 p.m., Cal Fire said in a tweet that two people received major injuries in the crash, and that drivers were asked to use caution in the area:

 

No further information is available at this time.

