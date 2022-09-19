Two injured in Highway 46 car crash

Accident occurred Sunday afternoon near Cambria

– Two people sustained major injuries in a car crash on Highway 46 near Cambria Sunday. The crash was reported at Highway 46 West and Green Valley Road at 2:27 p.m., according to reports.

At 3 p.m., Cal Fire said in a tweet that two people received major injuries in the crash, and that drivers were asked to use caution in the area:

TRAFFIC COLLISION: HWY 46 W x S Green Valley Rd. Two patients with major injuries. Use caution while driving in the area. ⚠️ #CountyOfSlo #Cambria pic.twitter.com/aT76t0Mbfe — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 18, 2022

No further information is available at this time.

