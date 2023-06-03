Two injured in motorcycle accident on Highway 101

Driver says motorcycle experienced a mechanical failure, crash remains under investigation

– Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Thursday evening on Highway 101 in Atascadero, according to multiple reports.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m., involving Atascadero resident Jeffery Briggs, 37, who was operating a 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the southbound lane of Highway 101 near the San Ramon exit in Atascadero.

Briggs reported that his motorcycle experienced a mechanical failure near the San Ramon exit, resulting in both him and his passenger being thrown off the vehicle. Briggs sustained minor injuries and was subsequently transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo by ambulance.

The passenger, identified as 25-year-old Templeton resident Lauren Nystrom, sustained a major head injury during the crash. She was also taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Reports say that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors contributing to the collision. The accident remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

