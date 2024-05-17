Two killed in multi-vehicle collision

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the collision, police say

– On Wednesday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received several 911 calls regarding a multiple-vehicle collision at the intersection of Beach and Pismo.

Upon arrival, officers found the collision and debris on Beach Street, spanning most of the block between Pismo and Buchon Streets. San Luis Obispo Fire Department also responded to the scene and provided emergency medical aid to the injured people.

Based on the initial investigation, there were three males in a vehicle, traveling southbound on Beach Street at a high rate of speed and did not stop at the stop sign at Beach and Pismo. Their vehicle struck another vehicle, which was traveling through the intersection westbound on Pismo, causing the speeding vehicle to overturn multiple times. During the collision, two of the three males were ejected from the speeding vehicle. The third passenger was wearing a seatbelt and survived the collision with minor injuries. The two males were seriously injured and transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the collision, and authorities believe the driver was one of the deceased males. Their identities are being withheld pending next of kin notification. An adult female from the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the collision, the Severe Collision Investigative Detail (SCID) was called in to assume the investigation. During the SCID investigation, portions of Pismo and Beach were closed to traffic, but the streets have been reopened. The collision is still under active investigation.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking assistance from the public who may have information about or witnessed the collision. Contact SLOPD at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP and reference case number 240515083.

Share To Social Media