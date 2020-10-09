Two local businesses decline grants, instead ‘pay it forward’ to companies serving youth

–In August 2020, the City of Paso Robles launched a COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program utilizing $200,000 in federal CARES Act funds to provide one-time grant funding for small businesses in Paso Robles. The program was created to support local economic recovery by helping businesses address COVID-19 impacts so that they could retain their employees and stay in business.

The city received over 100 applications, with grant requests totaling over $1 million, far exceeding the $200,000 in available CARES Act funds for the program.

In total, 33 local businesses in various locations and various sectors employing a total of 209 people, were selected to receive a grant from this program.

Two local businesses that were awarded grants, have graciously declined the grants as their businesses are surviving better than had been projected. Joe’s Place and Max House Cleaning Service both expressed the desire to “pay it forward” and to have the grant funds go to other local businesses that might be in greater financial difficulty.

So, the selection committee met again this week and re-awarded the available funds to the following organizations:

• Thrive Training Center Gymnastics School

• Class Act Dance & Performing Arts Studio

• Applause Children’s Theater

For businesses still seeking assistance, additional information about business resources, including a new low-interest COVID-19 loan program being offered by Southland Economic Development Corporation to businesses in San Luis Obispo County, is available online at https://www.prcity.com/887/Business-Resources.

