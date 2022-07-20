Two local students selected as Bank of America Student Leaders

Students are working with local nonprofit Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County

– Bank of America this week announced two local students were selected as Bank of America Student Leaders, an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand job experience in serving their communities. The students are working with local nonprofit Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County. As part of the internship, they are earning $17 per hour, received a Chromebook, and have the option to voluntarily participate in in-person activities.

Career skills-building opportunities like the Student Leaders program helps prepare teens for the fast-changing job market. Along with the Student Leaders program, Bank of America also is connecting 12 teens to paid jobs and internships across San Luis Obispo this year as part of its commitment to workforce development as a pathway to economic mobility.

“Bank of America is steadfast in our commitment to supporting teens and young adults by connecting them to jobs, community engagement opportunities, and leadership development,” said Greg Bland, president, Bank of America San Luis Obispo. “These adults are the future of San Luis Obispo, which is why programs like student leaders are one way we can provide paid opportunities for them to gain positive employment experience while developing a diverse pipeline of talent as they enter our local workforce.”

The Class of 2022 San Luis Obispo Bank of America Student Leaders are:

• Adriana Aguilar, Paso Robles, Paso Robles High School. As president of her school’s Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (MEChA) club, a student organization that promotes higher education and culture among Hispanic and Latino students, Adriana wanted to do more to help promote inclusivity at her high school. She and other political club leaders met with the school district superintendent board, and she is now working with Paso Robles Unified School District to implement long-term solutions. Programs they are working to implement include a teacher training committee, English Language Learner Teacher Assistant program, and modifying the school curriculum to ensure it is diverse and inclusive of all cultures. She is also the youngest volunteer to-date at the Paso Robles Historical Society.

• Clara Landeros, San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo High School. A passion for helping others and community service has driven Clara’s volunteer-focused activities throughout her high school career. She’s volunteered with Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization as a mentor to elementary school students, served as her high school’s Key Club President where she led partnerships with UNICEF to help with annual fundraisers, organized volunteer drives to send holiday packages to military oversees, picked fruit to donate to the local food bank, gathered students to write and send cards to front line medical workers, and more. She also volunteered at a local middle school while students were remote learning due to the COVID pandemic to help teachers with a high number of English learning students manage their class.

Started in 2004, the student leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. The Los Angeles-based student leaders are participating in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project with five local organizations. They will also participate in a virtual leadership summit led by the Close Up Foundation, engage with members of Congress, hear from civil and human rights leaders, and participate in the Stanford University Young Democracy at Home program which encourages conversation about current issues facing young people today.

