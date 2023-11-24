Two local studios present the 27th annual North County Nutcracker

Four performances set for December 1-3

– The 27th annual North County Nutcracker, A Storybook Ballet will return to the Central Coast on December 1-3 at the Cal Poly Spanos Theatre. This is the first time Class Act Dance & Performing Arts Studio and the SLO Movement Arts Center will present The Nutcracker together, with the North County Dance & Performing Arts Foundation producing this event.

“It takes a ‘village’ to bring this production to a reality. [I would like the community to know] how dedicated and passionate the cast of dancers are. They are hard working athletes that make a lot of sacrifice for their passion for ballet. The directors are inspired by these young artists and the parent volunteers that make the Nutcracker come to life…I believe the dancers are having an unique experience because they are working with directors and choreographers that are different than their everyday studio experience [and] they are also developing lifelong friendships through the two studios working together,” said Cheryle Armstrong, owner and artistic director of Class Act Dance & Performing Arts Studio, the Paso Robles Chamber Ballet, and Paso Robles Dance Collective.

There are 85 dancers in this production with ages ranging from 6 years old to over 70 years old and are grouped into two different casts, called the Green Cast and the Blue Cast. Each cast will perform two consecutive shows during December. Two guest artists are set to perform; Samuel Fulk from the Sacramento Ballet as the Cavalier and Micaela Anderson from the SLO Movement Arts Center as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“There is so much competition and working against each other in the world today that we wanted to create a positive change by ‘working together’ as artists and also give our dancers the opportunity to experience different choreographers and make new friends…We hope that everyone in the communities of San Luis Obispo County will come and support these dancers in doing something positive for the world,” Armstrong said.

Performances will be held on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., Dec 2. at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 3 are 1 p.m. Tickets range from $24-$60 and are available for purchase here.