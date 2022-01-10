Paso Robles News|Monday, January 10, 2022
Two men arrested in San Luis Obispo on weapon, drug charges 

Posted: 6:20 am, January 10, 2022 by News Staff

One man found to be in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and the other in possession of methamphetamine and heroin

– On Friday, a citizen in San Luis Obispo reported seeing two males in the creek at Murray and Santa Rosa with a shotgun. San Luis Obispo Police officers went to the location and found Rye Wardlaw in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and Craig Perry in possession of methamphetamine and heroin. Perry also had and an outstanding warrant for a Post Release Community Supervision violation. Both Wardlaw and Perry were arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

