Two men from Paso Robles arrested in Atascadero after police pursuit, search

Suspects fled after reportedly attempting to pass a forged check at local bank

– On Monday at approximately 3:08 p.m., Atascadero Police officers responded to Mechanics Bank, located in the 6900 block of El Camino Real in Atascadero, regarding a suspect who fled the bank on foot after reportedly attempting to pass a forged check. An APD officer arrived and observed a vehicle quickly leaving the area the suspect reportedly ran towards. The officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Curbaril Avenue and Coromar Avenue. When the vehicle finally stopped, two occupants fled on foot, one was reportedly armed with a handgun. The driver stayed in the vehicle.

A perimeter was established and suspect descriptions were provided to responding assisting units. One suspect matching the description was arrested on the southbound Curbaril offramp of US 101 while walking northbound. A second suspect was ultimately arrested in a restroom at Smart and Final. Both were positively identified by the officer who conducted the traffic stop and also by bank surveillance of the suspect passing the forged check.

A K9 unit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, trained in the detection of firearms/ammunition, was requested to assist in the search for any discarded firearms by the suspects. The K9 located a handgun discarded in a backyard in the area the suspects had fled. A family with a two-year-old reportedly live at the location where the handgun was recovered.

Isaac Ward Tabarez, 30, a Paso Robles resident, was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a number of charges related to the original forgery incident as well as resisting arrest.

Sebastian Reneealonzo Yciano, 23, a Paso Robles resident, was booked at the jail on a number of charges related to possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, narcotics possession, and resisting arrest.

