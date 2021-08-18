Two more COVID-related deaths reported, including one person in their twenties

SLO County’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 272 people

–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that two SLO County residents, one in their twenties and one in their nineties, have passed away due to COVID-19. Twenty-four residents are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, including eight in the ICU⎯three times as many hospitalizations as just two weeks ago. With these deaths, 273 SLO County residents have succumbed to COVID-19. 778 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week.

“These losses are devastating for everyone involved and especially so when we lose a member of our community at such a young age,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones. I implore our community members of all ages: protect yourself with the vaccine. We have the power to prevent these tragic losses.”

Locally, all cases sequenced in the past week were of the highly-contagious Delta variant. This finding is consistent with statewide data showing more than 90-percent of all strains identified were Delta in the month of July. Because this variant spreads more easily, rapidly infecting larger numbers of people, officials say it results in more people becoming severely ill.

“This is a painfully serious disease and it’s one we have the power to stop,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Our neighbors and loved ones who have died too young from this cruel disease, those who are currently receiving life support in the ICU⎯right now, it’s too late for them to prevent this outcome by getting vaccinated. But for everyone else in our community, it’s not too late: you can protect yourself, protect the people you love, and help close the curtain on this terrible pandemic.”

The Public Health Department is providing incentives to residents who get vaccinated in the month of August and those who refer them.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a public health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type, or walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

