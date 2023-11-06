Two new airport commissioners sworn in

Commissioners take oath of office on Oct. 26

– On Oct. 26, newly-appointed Paso Robles Airport Commissioners Bill Britton and Phoebe Brown were administered the oath of office by Airport Manager Mark Scandalis. The commissioners, selected by the Paso Robles City Council after a public interview process, have assumed their roles following a competitive selection process. A total of sixteen candidates applied for the two available commission seats.

The commission consists of seven commissioners, each serving three-year terms with a limit of three terms. Its primary purpose is to assist the city council in gathering public input concerning the operation and future development of the Paso Robles Municipal Airport. The commission provides advice to the city council and makes decisions in the areas where authority is delegated.

