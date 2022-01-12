Two North County chambers of commerce announce merger

Templeton Chamber of Commerce and Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center forecasting to operate as a single entity

– Two San Luis Obispo County Chambers of Commerce have announced they are joining forces through a merger. Effective Jan. 1, Templeton Chamber of Commerce and Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center will begin consolidating resources and are forecasting to operate as a single entity and span the northern unincorporated and incorporated jurisdictions of San Luis Obispo County.

The merger unites nearly 1,000 businesses that will operate together in an effort to provide more for their membership base by increasing economic vitality and bolstering regional business growth and retention.

“I am excited about the opportunities this alliance will afford our members,” says Isiah Gomer, chairman of the board and manager at Paso Robles Waste & Recycle. “We plan to continue working on attracting and retaining qualified, talented employees into a 21st century workforce. We will continue working to apprise, retain, expand and enable existing businesses to thrive while attracting new businesses to our wonderful area.”

Pooling the neighboring business organizations mobilizes the power of its total membership reach to create an optimized business climate. The collective merging was formed following the unanimous approval by the Board of Directors from the two respective chambers.

Current staff members are looking forward to adopting a modern working model and focusing efforts on business vitalization and exciting member benefits. The merging will allow the chamber to focus its efforts on major topics such as fostering a skilled workforce, finding solutions to the unhoused population and important chamber initiatives with more unified resources.

“Merging of these business organizations will enhance our ability to be a more powerful, effective proponent and advocate for small, medium and large-sized businesses along California’s beautiful Central Coast,” Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Gina Fitzpatrick says. “The merging is an even greater resource to leverage the growing region as an ideal location to operate a diversity of businesses from startups to corporations. We are excited and look forward to working together to unite business leaders for enhanced promotion of area commerce. We are so proud of the vibrancy of our current members and honored to be coalescing as a viable business community.”

Details of exact configuration are still being outlined. The mission and vision are unity of the two organizations through the consolidation of resources, resulting in more value for our esteemed members. This decision brings new cooperative marketing opportunities, workforce development strategies and a stronger combined effort in the area of advocacy. Acting now to merge the two Chambers of Commerce is integral to supporting business with useful and effective tools to build prosperity.

“Paso Robles and Templeton have distinct history and culture that we will be working hard to preserve and bolster,” says Elizabeth Covert, solar consultant at A.M. Sun Solar and chair of the board, Templeton Chamber of Commerce. “We are inextricably connected – that will not change and only be furthered by this effort. Combining these two organizations and memberships ensures northern San Luis Obispo County’s business community will be ideally positioned as we work above and beyond economic recovery from the pandemic.”

Integration of the chambers will provide a more consolidative policy platform for issues and concerns within California’s 24th Congressional District, which enables businesses to be heard amid the political framework of operations, business policies, and legislation. Unifying the collective power of the communities represents the immense potential of a more robust membership base to be a stronger voice for business.

“This next chapter comes with excitement and innovation,” says Steven Herring, owner of All About Events and incoming chairman of the board, 2022. “The combined organization will represent an unprecedented and historical level of service, business support and growth potential for member businesses. As a local Templeton resident and business owner operating in both Templeton and Paso Robles and having served as a board member for both chambers, I am extremely optimistic about our future.”

The merger aims to enhance the organization’s sizable presence in the area including workforce development, membership services, small business networking, mentoring, growth opportunities and a broader impact in the burgeoning Paso Robles wine region and surrounding areas.

Further details of the announcement are slated to be released in the coming months.

