Two Paso Robles locals graduate CSU Stanislaus

Stanislaus State celebrates graduates during six on-campus ceremonies

–After having spent their final year at Stanislaus State in virtual and online spaces due to the pandemic, graduates from the Class of 2021 assembled on campus last week for the ultimate in-person event: Stanislaus State’s 61st Commencement.

The university hosted six ceremonies for the class of 2021 over three days, May 26-28, in the campus’s outdoor amphitheater. For the 2020-2021 academic year, Stanislaus State celebrated more than 3,000 graduates.

Ricardo Bolanos Dominguez of Paso Robles graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

Amir Rodriguez of Paso Robles graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

California State University, Stanislaus serves a diverse student body of more than 10,000 at two locations in the Central Valley – a 228-acre campus in Turlock and the Stockton Campus, located in the city’s historic Magnolia District. Widely recognized for its dedicated faculty and high-quality academic programs, the University offers 43 majors, 41 minors and more than 100 areas of concentration, along with 16 master’s degree programs, seven credential programs, and a doctorate in educational leadership.

