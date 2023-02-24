Two Paso Robles wrestlers still vying for placement in state tournament

Matches continue today, Saturday

– Two Paso Robles High School wrestlers, Dominic Marquez, and Christian Davidson are still vying for placement in a state wrestling tournament. The three-day tournament has seen both athletes compete fiercely, according to Paso Robles High School Wrestling Coach Nate Ybarra, with Marquez winning two matches and losing one so far. Marquez defeated athletes from Oakland and Sac-Joaquin but lost to the #4 ranked wrestler from Poway. To make it to Saturday, Marquez must win two more matches on Friday.

Meanwhile, Davidson lost a close match in overtime to a Poway athlete. To secure a spot on Saturday, Davidson needs to win three matches on Friday, starting with his match against Bakersfield at 9 a.m.

“Both Marquez and Davidson have their work cut out for them, as they compete against some of the top wrestlers in the state,” says Ybarra.

