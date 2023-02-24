Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 25, 2023
You are here: Home » Sports » Two Paso Robles wrestlers still vying for placement in state tournament
  • Follow Us!

Two Paso Robles wrestlers still vying for placement in state tournament 

Posted: 6:45 am, February 24, 2023 by News Staff
Dominic Marquez

Dominic Marquez.

Matches continue today, Saturday

– Two Paso Robles High School wrestlers, Dominic Marquez, and Christian Davidson are still vying for placement in a state wrestling tournament. The three-day tournament has seen both athletes compete fiercely, according to Paso Robles High School Wrestling Coach Nate Ybarra, with Marquez winning two matches and losing one so far. Marquez defeated athletes from Oakland and Sac-Joaquin but lost to the #4 ranked wrestler from Poway. To make it to Saturday, Marquez must win two more matches on Friday.

Meanwhile, Davidson lost a close match in overtime to a Poway athlete. To secure a spot on Saturday, Davidson needs to win three matches on Friday, starting with his match against Bakersfield at 9 a.m.

“Both Marquez and Davidson have their work cut out for them, as they compete against some of the top wrestlers in the state,” says Ybarra.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Sports
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.