Two people arrested, 20 cited for license violations at DUI checkpoint

Checkpoint was held in 900 block of Creston Road

– Two people were arrested for driving under the influence and 20 people were cited for driving without a license while Paso Robles Police officers were conducting a DUI checkpoint on Jan 29. The checkpoint was held in the 900 block of Creston Road from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, according to the police department. The department will hold another DUI/Driver’s License checkpoint between July and September.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

