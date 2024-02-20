Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Two rescued from submerged vehicle in North County creek 

Posted: 7:21 am, February 20, 2024 by News Staff
Photo from Cal Fire.

– Firefighters and urban search and rescue teams responded to a vehicle trapped in water with two occupants in San Marcos Creek near the 1100 block of San Marcos Rd. in Paso Robles on Monday.

Both occupants were safely extricated.

Authorities decided to leave the vehicle in the water until water levels recede.

Comments

