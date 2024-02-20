Two rescued from submerged vehicle in North County creek

– Firefighters and urban search and rescue teams responded to a vehicle trapped in water with two occupants in San Marcos Creek near the 1100 block of San Marcos Rd. in Paso Robles on Monday.

Both occupants were safely extricated.

Authorities decided to leave the vehicle in the water until water levels recede.

SWIFT WATER RESCUE: #BarnsIC, Firefighters & Urban Search & Rescue Teams at scene of a vehicle stuck in the water with 2 occupants, near 1100 block of San Marcos Rd in Paso Robles Ca. #SloCountyFire #USAR pic.twitter.com/bA7K9hKLm0 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) February 19, 2024

