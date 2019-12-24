Two residents arrested in probation search

On Monday, Paso Robles Police and San Luis Obispo County Probation officers conducted a probation search in the 1100 block of Alamo Creek at Dry Creek Apartments. During the search, officers discovered a loaded .22 handgun inside the home. The gun was an unreported stolen out of Templeton.

Uriel Jimenez was arrested for child endangerment, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and for a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) hold. Angel Jimenez was arrested for child endangerment and a probation violation.

“Great work by PRPD and SLO County Probation officers in getting a dangerous weapon out of the hands of a criminal,” Paso Robles police posted to its Facebook account.

Share this post!

Related