Two residents arrested in probation search
Posted: 5:30 am, December 24, 2019 by News Staff
handgun

This handgun, which had been reported stolen, was recovered in search.

On Monday, Paso Robles Police and San Luis Obispo County Probation officers conducted a probation search in the 1100 block of Alamo Creek at Dry Creek Apartments. During the search, officers discovered a loaded .22 handgun inside the home. The gun was an unreported stolen out of Templeton.

Uriel Jimenez was arrested for child endangerment, a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and for a Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) hold. Angel Jimenez was arrested for child endangerment and a probation violation.

Uriel Jimenez of Paso Robles.

Angel Jimenez of Paso Robles,

“Great work by PRPD and SLO County Probation officers in getting a dangerous weapon out of the hands of a criminal,” Paso Robles police posted to its Facebook account.

