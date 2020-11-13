Two-story playground to be commemorated at Barney Schwartz Park

–The Paso Robles REC Foundation, Paso Robles Community Services Department, and the City of Paso Robles, along with local officials and citizens will celebrate the opening of the first two-story playground in Paso Robles with a ribbon-cutting event on Monday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. at Barney Schwartz Park.

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin along with Julie Dahlen, Director of Community Services for the City of Paso Robles, and REC Foundation Chairman Christopher Taranto are expected to speak at the celebration.

The colorful new playground is the first two-story play structure in Paso Robles and features multiple slides, shaded play areas, a spinner, and swings.

The playground was designed by SSA Landscape Architects and built by Newton Construction & Management with a total replacement cost of $447,556. Funding for the playground was made entirely possible through the Dale Schwartz Memorial Endowment Fund for Barney Schwarz Park.

