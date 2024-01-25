Two suspects arrested for vehicle thefts

Multiple stolen Hondas reported in Paso Robles

– Over the past month there was a noticeable uptick in stolen vehicles from Paso Robles. Three vehicles, all Hondas, were reported stolen over a short period of time. One was recovered the same day as the vehicle apparently ran out gas and was left abandoned.

The Paso Robles Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team Detectives (SET) began to investigate these thefts. Through video surveillance obtained from nearby businesses, the same two female suspects were observed during each vehicle theft.

As the investigation unfolded, it was learned the suspects may have also been responsible for another vehicle theft out of Kings City. On Saturday, SET Detectives, along with King City Police Department, were able to locate one of the stolen vehicles being driven by suspect Brandi Vogl (43 years of age from Stockton). Vogl was arrested for felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

Continued investigation led to the arrest of Vogl’s accomplice, Sara Schumann (40 years of age from Stockton) who was waiting for Vogl to arrive at another location. Both Vogl and Schumann were later transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail on multiple felony charges including: vehicle theft, burglary, credit card fraud, and conspiracy.

The outstanding stolen vehicles were located and recovered in rural Paso Robles and the victims were notified. The Paso Robles Police Department would like to remind citizens to lock their vehicles and never leave the vehicle keys inside while unattended.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

