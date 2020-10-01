Two Templeton students create ‘Voices from the Nest’ podcast

–Two Templeton High School Seniors are creating a podcast that connects students and the Templeton Eagles community. “Voices from the Nest” is produced every two weeks by Emma Lawrence and Jordan Galles. In the podcast, the seniors talk about the high school experience, and advise students how to navigate through the challenges of distance learning.

“It’s fun, it’s definitely a new experience.” said Emma. Jordan adds, “It’s a growing thing, you have to learn the technology and all of that.”

The girls are good friends, and it shows in the way they communicate. They listen and respond to each other in casual conversation while talking to the podcast listener. They create a greater intimacy than an email or flyer. It’s friendly, familiar, and informative.

Emma said, “I have always loved listening to podcasts. I love ‘True Crime,’ so I like the podcast with Kristin Smart, ‘In Your Own Backyard.'”

The topics “From the Nest” are focused on education and life at Templeton High School. They talked in one podcast with a school counselor about college opportunities, and what seniors should be doing to prepare for college. They talked with coaches about sports, and how they manage coaching during distance learning. They also talked about casting for upcoming plays at the high school. All of the podcasts are still available online.

Emma and Jordan say they’ll continue “Voices from the Nest” every other week through the rest of the academic year.

Emma said, “When we graduate, we hope to find somebody that will take our spot.”

To listen to their podcasts, go to Spotify or Apple and look for “Voices from the Nest”

Share this post!

email

Related