Two transported to SLO County to face past burglary charges

Two people listed as transients from Santa Clara County were recently brought to county to face trial

– On Oct. 19, 2021, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an audible alarm at the Rich Man Poor Man Antique Shop in Cambria.

When deputies arrived they noticed the front glass door to the business was shattered. Surveillance video also revealed a male suspect smashing jewelry cases with a hammer. That hammer was later found at the business and was collected as evidence. The video showed the suspect taking a large amount of jewelry from the smashed cases.

The loss was estimated at more than $250,000. Based on the evidence collected, sheriff’s detectives were able to positively identify the burglary suspects as 39-year-old Kristin Miller and 46-year-old James McPherson, both listed as transient with no known address out of Santa Clara County. Detectives also discovered at least nine different jewelry and pawn stores in the San Francisco, San Jose, and Santa Clara areas where the suspects sold the stolen jewelry.

On April 18, 2022 the San Jose Police Department notified the sheriff’s office they had arrested Kristin Miller. On April 25, 2022, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrested James McPherson. Both were recently transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail where they are facing charges of commercial burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary, and other theft-related charges.

