Two vehicles involved in collision in Paso Robles 

Vehicles crashed into fence in Paso Robles neighborhood

– A crew from the Paso Robles Emergency Services Department responded to the area of Creston Rd. and Melody Dr. in Paso Robles this afternoon for a reported traffic collision. When crews arrived on the scene they discovered that a silver Ford Fusion and a white Volkswagen had been part of a collision involving a nearby fence at a residence at 1103 Dorothy Street.

Two people were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

– Report and photos by Anthony Reed

