Two wildfires merge to create one blaze East of San Ardo 

Posted: 7:25 am, May 31, 2021 by News Staff
smoke visible

Smoke can be seen from Paso Robles. Image posted to Facebook by Brandon Stier.

Fire was 10-percent contained as of Sunday night

–Two fires that erupted Sunday afternoon east of San Ardo have burned into each other to create what authorities are calling the Sargents Fire.

The fire is burning off Wunpost and Sargeant Canyon roads, according to reports. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

The Sargents Fire was 250 acres, 10% contained, and not threatening any structures as of 6:50 p.m. Sunday night. The brush fire has an updated potential to burn about 2,000 acres, according to the scanner traffic at about 6:13 p.m.

Approximate location of the fire:

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

