Two women arrested for grand theft

More than $44,000 worth of merchandise was reportedly stolen

– On Wednesday, at approximately 2:38 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department officers were dispatched to the Sunglass Hut located at 883 Higuera for the report of a theft that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers learned that two women entered the Sunglass Hut and started placing high-end sunglasses into bags, then quickly left the store. It was determined that more than $44,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

A description of the suspects and their vehicle was broadcast to the patrol team, but they were unable to locate them. An informational “be on the lookout” alert was issued to surrounding law enforcement agencies for the suspect vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes later, a California Highway Patrol officer spotted the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101, near Highway 46. CHP officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 101 near San Miguel. Detectives from the San Luis Obispo Police Department went to the traffic stop and were able to positively identify the suspects as 22-year-old Akaija Elder of Fairfield, and 19-year-old Maiya Green of Vallejo as the suspects in the theft. The stolen property was found in the car and recovered.

Elder and Green were arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:

PC 487 – Felony grand theft

PC 490.4 – Felony organized retail theft

Share To Social Media