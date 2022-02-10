Tyler Seidel named to University of Utah’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List

Qualifying students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher

– Tyler Seidel of Paso Robles was recently named to the University of Utah‘s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Seidel’s major is listed as Pre Health and Kinesiology BS. Seidel was among more than 9,600 students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at the university. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

About the University of Utah

The University of Utah is located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world with over 100 major subjects at the undergraduate level and more than 90 major fields of study at the graduate level, including law and medicine.

In 2019, the university was selected as a new member of the Association of American Universities-an invitation-only group of 65 leading research institutions marked by “excellence in academic expertise and research impact, student success, and securing resources in support of core missions.”

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related