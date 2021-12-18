UC Davis Equine Veterinary Program to expand with donation of Templeton Farms

Expansion thanks to donation of the 52-acre property from equestrian Gina Bornino-Miller

– The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s Center for Equine Health announces the expansion of its equine facilities to Templeton Farms on California’s Central Coast, thanks to the donation of the 52-acre property from equestrian Gina Bornino-Miller.

UC Davis alumnus Bornino-Miller and her late husband William J. Miller opened Templeton Farms for business in 2011 as a world-class sport horse training, sales and breeding facility near Paso Robles. Templeton Farms has been home to generations of performance horses, as well as a boarding program.

“I am thrilled to donate Templeton Farms to my alma mater,” said Bornino-Miller. “It was our dream to build a world-class facility and I look forward to seeing it develop further to advance equine health and veterinary education for years to come.”

This donation will support the Center for Equine Health’s mission to advance the health, welfare, performance and veterinary care of horses through research, education and public service. The additional location will provide new opportunities to bring veterinary students, residents, researchers and veterinarians together to tackle important problems affecting horse health.

“We are incredibly grateful to Gina for this extraordinary donation that supports the future of equine veterinary medicine,” said Carrie Finno, director of the Center for Equine Health. “Templeton Farms is a spectacular property with a reputation for excellence and we are committed to providing top-quality care to boarders while enhancing our research and educational efforts to improve horse health and performance.”

The UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s goal is to serve the people of California by providing educational, research, clinical service and public service programs to advance the health and care of animals, the health of the environment and public health, and to contribute to the economy.

“UC Davis is known as a leader in equine health,” said Mark Stetter, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “Gina’s trust in us with the farm that she and William founded will give us new opportunities to fulfill our mission to California and to serve the equine community.”

More details, including the timing of the expansion, will be available in the new year.

-By Amy Young

