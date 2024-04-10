Paso Robles News|Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Ukrainian dancers to perform ‘Giselle’ at Cal Poly Performing Arts Center 

Posted: 5:27 am, April 10, 2024 by News Staff
Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr (Alex) Stoianov.

Principal dancers helped to evacuate 300 dancers from Ukraine when war broke out

– The Grand Kyiv Ballet is set to entertain audiences with their performance of “Giselle” at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center on Apr. 13 at 7 p.m., marking a one-night-only engagement as part of their First National Tour.

The ballet tells a tale of resilience and inspiration, embodied by principal dancers Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr (Alex) Stoianov. The couple found themselves far from home when conflict erupted in Ukraine. Originally intending to return to Kyiv, they were abruptly confronted with the reality of war. The news of the outbreak and bombings reached them at 5 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2022.

Kukhar and Stoianov, parents to two young children, orchestrated a daring evacuation with the aid of friends and family. Their efforts weren’t limited to their own safety; they facilitated the evacuation of 300 dancers from Ukraine and initiated the formation of four ballet companies worldwide to provide employment opportunities for displaced dancers.

Tickets and additional information about the performance can be found at https://www.pacslo.org/events/detail/giselle24.

 

 

Comments

