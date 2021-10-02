‘Ukulele Boot Camp’ offered Oct. 23

Class is designed for ages 13 and up

–The City of Paso Robles invites the public to join a ‘Ukelele Boot Camp’ three-hour course on Oct. 23 from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

By the end of this three-hour camp students will have learned several beginning songs and have gained the confidence to join any of the many jam-along groups that meet locally on a regular basis. Don’t own a ukulele? No problem! Just notify the instructor in advance to make arrangements to borrow a ukulele during class (with the option to purchase).

The class is designed for ages 13 to adult. The cost is $59 + $25 material fee. For more information and to register, click here

