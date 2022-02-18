Paso Robles News|Friday, February 18, 2022
‘Ukulele Boot Camp’ returns Feb. 26 

Posted: 6:04 am, February 18, 2022 by News Staff

UkuleleClass is designed for ages 12 and up

– The City of Paso Robles invites the public to the return of this popular one-day camp designed to introduce students of all ages to what instructor Brian Schwartz calls, “The least expensive and most enjoyable instrument anyone can learn to play.”

Ukuleles are available to borrow from the instructor. The course is happening Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Centennial Park. The class is designed for ages 12 and up and the cost to attend is $59.

Learn more and register here: https://apm.activecommunities.com/prcityrecreation/Activity_Search/25524

Comments

Posted in:  Community
