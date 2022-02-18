‘Ukulele Boot Camp’ returns Feb. 26

Class is designed for ages 12 and up

– The City of Paso Robles invites the public to the return of this popular one-day camp designed to introduce students of all ages to what instructor Brian Schwartz calls, “The least expensive and most enjoyable instrument anyone can learn to play.”

Ukuleles are available to borrow from the instructor. The course is happening Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Centennial Park. The class is designed for ages 12 and up and the cost to attend is $59.

Learn more and register here: https://apm.activecommunities.com/prcityrecreation/Activity_Search/25524

