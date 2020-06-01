‘Understanding Medicare’ online presentation happening June 17

–HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program) will sponsor a free on-line seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits. The Understanding Medicare presentation will be held Wednesday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

“HICAP is offering this presentation to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program”, announced Jim Talbott, President, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. Even those who are new to Medicare or those that currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from this detailed overview.

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend, or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company, or health plan. The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Administration for Community Living, a federal Medicare administrative agency.

For more information about the ‘Understanding Medicare’ presentation and to register for this seminar, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 1-805-928-5663, Seniors@kcbx.net or register online at CentralCoastSeniors.org. Registration is required.

Share this post!



Related