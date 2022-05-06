‘Understanding Medicare’ presentations offered in May

Virtual presentations help people better understand Medicare benefits

– Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor free virtual presentations for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits. The “Understanding Medicare” presentations will be held:

• Tuesday, May 10, at 3 p.m.

• Wednesday, May 18, at 3 p.m.

• Thursday, May 26, at 1 p.m.

“HICAP is offering the presentations to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Julie Posada, HICAP program manager, Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens. Either those who are new to Medicare or those that currently have Medicare coverage can benefit from this detailed overview.

Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans, and retiree health plan considerations.

HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. HICAP does not sell, recommend, or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company, or health plan. The presentations are a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HICAP with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal Medicare agency.

For more information about the ‘Understanding Medicare’ presentation and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, 1-805-928-5663, hicap@centralcoastseniors.org or online at www.CentralCoastSeniors.org. Registration is required.

