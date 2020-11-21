Unemployment rate in SLO County improves to 6-percent

–San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate improved significantly in October, according to a report Friday from the California Employment Development Department.

The county’s unemployment rate fell from 7.2-percent in September to 6-percent in October, with about 8,000 new hires. The best gains were in the education sector with 900 new jobs, the hospitality industry gained 600 jobs, and manufacturing added 400 new jobs.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 9-percent for California and 6.6-percent for the nation during the same period.



