Unfinished With The Beatles performing tonight in Atascadero 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 5, 2023
Posted: 6:25 am, August 5, 2023 by News Staff
– The City of Atascadero is gearing up for the next upcoming concert as a part of the 2023 Saturdays in the Park Summer Concert Series. The next band performing on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Atascadero Lake Bandstand will be Unfinished With The Beatles.

Unfinished With The Beatles is a Central Coast-based Beatle tribute band formed in 2021 by musicians who were Beatles fans since their youth and whose other bands were idled by the pandemic. Unfinished With The Beatles now has a repertoire of more than 60 Beatles songs and local audiences of all ages are loving the band’s shows.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Paso Catering and Paradise Shaved Ice selling concert fare!.

Remaining concerts:

  • Aug. 5: Unfinished with the Beatles (Beatles Tribute)
  • Aug. 12: Painted Red Music (Classic Rock)
  • Aug. 26: The Cinders Blues Band (Blues)

 

Concerts are free to the public and everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket, low-back chair, and the entire family to relish the warm summer evenings in Atascadero.

For more information, go to www.VisitAtascadero.com/events, or call (805) 470-3360.

 

Comments

Posted in:  Atascadero
