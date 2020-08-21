Unhealthy air quality alert remains in effect for North County

–California wildfires have killed at least five people, destroyed hundreds of homes, and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate, with the largest blaze doubling in size over a single day on Thursday, according to reports.

San Luis Obispo County remains in the direct path of smoke from fires in Northern California. An unhealthy air quality alert remains in effect for all of San Luis Obispo County, with North County areas especially high in airborne particulates.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone is advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and avoid going outdoors as much as possible.

Click here to see an air quality map and more information about the alert: https://www.slocleanair.org/air-quality/air-forecasting-map.php

Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Tomorrow’s forecast for air quality is slightly better, going from “Unhealthy” to “Unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to AirNow, but conditions will be dependent on the fires, containments efforts, and weather and wind patterns.

