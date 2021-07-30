United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters team up to ‘Stuff the Bus’

Backpack and mentoring awareness drive happening Aug. 14

—United Way of San Luis Obispo County has teamed up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County and MENTOR California to supercharge the Stuff the Bus program to ensure students in the community return to school in the fall with the tools and support necessary for success. The Stuff the Bus campaign will equip youth with backpacks filled with essential school supplies. In addition, BBBS will offer an opportunity for youth to sign up for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ one-to-one mentoring program that builds college and career readiness, socioemotional health, and a sense of belonging.

Students benefiting from the drive are those who are most in need of additional support, including youth (“Littles”) in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Backpacks will be distributed to Big Brothers Big Sisters program participants on Aug. 14 at the historic Dallidet Adobe and Gardens in San Luis Obispo, and other locations throughout the county. United Way San Luis Obispo County will coordinate with school district personnel to distribute backpacks to additional youth throughout the county.

Members of the media are invited to attend from 10 a.m. to noon at the Dallidet Adobe distribution site to photograph and interview volunteers and staff.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is based on the concept that we are bigger, stronger, and better together, so this collaboration with United Way to support not only the Littles in our programs but youth across the county supports our work in new and inspiring ways,” states BBBS program director, Laura Albers.

“Ultimately, the work that we do is about building the Beloved Community right here in San Luis Obispo County,” says Dr. Leola Dublin Macmillan, United Way’s Director of Equity and Resource Development. “Partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters allows us to broaden our reach and reaffirm our commitment to fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community.”

This enhanced back-to-school campaign brings together two key mentoring agencies in the state with our local United Way’s successful Stuff the Bus program. MENTOR California is a unifying champion for expanding quality youth mentoring relationships, while Big Brothers Big Sisters’ collective impact spans more than 11,000 youth mentored from Humboldt County to San Diego.

Through this collaboration, Big Brothers Big Sisters and MENTOR California will distribute 7,000 backpacks statewide at drives held in August and September. Stuff the Bus with United Way in San Luis Obispo will support approximately 500 SLO County youth.

