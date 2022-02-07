United Way offering free tax preparation sites countywide

United Way of SLO County partnered with libraries in SLO, Los Osos, Arroyo Grande

– United Way of San Luis Obispo County is offering free tax preparation assistance for those who are filing their own taxes but would like software assistance. There is no income eligibility required to file using MyFreeTaxes.org.

United Way Volunteers will be on hand at the libraries to assist taxpayers to navigate the software and use the computers. Volunteers will not offer tax advice or prepare returns. The organization will offer free tax preparation assistance using the MyFreeTaxes software tool at the Los Osos, Arroyo Grande, and San Luis Obispo Libraries on Sundays from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. beginning Feb. 20 through April 10.

United Way helps taxpayers easily and accurately file their own taxes from a computer or smartphone.

To learn more, call United Way at (805) 541-1234 or visit www.unitedwayslo.org/taxes. Email taxes@unitedwayslo.org with questions or to sign up to volunteer and a United Way staff member will reach out to you.

