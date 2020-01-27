Paso Robles News|Monday, January 27, 2020
Unregistered firearm found on passenger after traffic stop 

–On Friday night at 10:30 p.m., officers from the Paso Robles Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Vine St. on a 2005 Ford Mustang occupied by two males. While officers were speaking with the occupants, they noticed the passenger of the vehicle, Jesus Moreno Gonzalez, had a magazine to a firearm sticking out of his front pocket.

The officers immediately took the proper safety precautions and safely detained both males without incident. Officers located an unregistered Glock 9mm stuffed down the front of Moreno Gonzalez’s waistband. Moreno Gonzalez was arrested and booked into SLO County Jail for possession of a loaded concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm on persons in a vehicle.

So far this month the PRPD has recovered the firearms depicted below, from cases here in the city. Most if not all the guns were stolen, not registered, or possessed illegally.

So far this month the PRPD has recovered the firearms depicted above, from cases here in the city. Most if not all the guns were stolen, not registered, or possessed illegally. The revolver was illegally modified and had the serial numbers removed. The green Glock in picture #3 was taken from Moreno Gonzalez who was arrested.

The police reminds the public to keep firearms secured in a safe location to ensure they are inaccessible to thieves or children. As terrible as it is to have your property stolen it is worse to have it stolen and used in a crime or possibly injure loved ones.

