Unseasonably warm temperatures expected this week in North County

Temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s expected

– Paso Robles and North County should expect unseasonably warm temperatures this week, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

“Expect unseasonably warm temperatures inland and overcast beaches,” Lindsey wrote in his weekly forecast for the Tribune. The Paso Robles County Airport usually sees an average temperature of 62 degrees in October, this month, the airport has reported a 70-degree average, according to Lindsey.

SLO County weather forecast: Expect unseasonably warm temperatures inland and overcast beaches https://t.co/yiVaT3E5U0 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) October 16, 2022



Monday’s expected high is 83 degrees, Tuesday’s is 89, and Wednesday could see daytime highs in the low 90s, according to Weather Underground. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

