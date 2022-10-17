Paso Robles News|Monday, October 17, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Unseasonably warm temperatures expected this week in North County
  • Follow Us!

Unseasonably warm temperatures expected this week in North County 

Posted: 7:17 am, October 17, 2022 by News Staff

sunshineTemperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s expected

– Paso Robles and North County should expect unseasonably warm temperatures this week, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

“Expect unseasonably warm temperatures inland and overcast beaches,” Lindsey wrote in his weekly forecast for the Tribune. The Paso Robles County Airport usually sees an average temperature of 62 degrees in October, this month, the airport has reported a 70-degree average, according to Lindsey.

 


Monday’s expected high is 83 degrees, Tuesday’s is 89, and Wednesday could see daytime highs in the low 90s, according to Weather Underground. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

weather paso robles

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

 

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.