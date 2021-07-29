COVID-19: Unvaccinated people make up majority of new cases, SLO County reports

Risk of severe illness increases as more contagious Delta variant takes hold locally

–Almost all COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County are among residents who have not yet been fully vaccinated, according to the San Luis Obispo County Health Department. The county’s newest data shows that since Jan. 1, 2021, residents who are not fully vaccinated have represented 98.5-percent of cases, 97.5-percent of hospitalizations and 99.2-percent of deaths.

“These statistics make it painfully clear that our residents who have not yet been protected by vaccines are facing the overwhelming burden of COVID-19 in SLO County,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “These numbers also provide hope in that they show just how effectively the vaccines are doing their job a real-world, local environment.”

Since Jan. 1, a total of 10,777 COVID-19 cases have been reported in SLO County, with 161 (1.5-percent) in people who were fully vaccinated. Of SLO County’s 358 COVID-19 hospitalizations during the same period, nine (2.5-percent) were in people who were fully immunized. Of 132 deaths caused by COVID-19 in 2021, one individual was fully vaccinated.

The county recently reported 253 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, nearly double the number of cases confirmed in the previous week. Officials say this increase is caused in part by the presence of the more highly-transmissible Delta variant.

“It is not too late to protect yourself and your family from this cruel disease,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, Health Officer. “Now is the time, especially as we see the Delta variant sweeping through SLO County. Nobody wants to experience this illness and none of us want to see our local health care system stretched by a surge in cases. We are fortunate to have highly-effective vaccines widely available at no cost here in our community. Please take care of yourself and get vaccinated.”

To get the COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255. To find other local vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine and to make an appointment, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

