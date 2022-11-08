Up to .79-inches of rain in the forecast today for Paso Robles

Storm system moving through the area bringing rain, wind

– Paso Robles measured rainfall this morning and yesterday, and more rain is on its way. This morning, Paso Robles measured .20-inches of rainfall over the last 24 hours, and on Monday, .03-inches was measured. The current season total for rainfall is .53-inches.

Adverse weather conditions are expected to peak today, causing widespread showers at lower elevations and snow in colder, higher elevation locations across California, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Company. Paso Robles could see up to .79-inches of rain today, according to Weather Underground.

The NWS issued a high wind watch for parts of San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday. The weather advisory warns winds could blow anywhere from 25 to 40 mph, with possible gusts as high as 60 mph.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey says it’s time to, ‘Batten down the hatches:”

Batten down the hatches, a 999 mb storm and associated cold front, strengthened by vigorous upper-level winds, will move through the Central Coast on Tuesday with moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) southerly winds, high southerly seas, and heavy rain. 🌬️🌊🌧️ pic.twitter.com/1jSHlb4XnX — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) November 7, 2022



Wet and hazardous weather could linger into Wednesday in some locations ahead of mostly fair and dry conditions on Thursday. Although another, weaker system could bring more wet weather on the weekend, PG&E reports.

In anticipation of widespread winter storm conditions, PG&E activated its Emergency Operations Center on Sunday, Nov. 6, and has positioned personnel and equipment to safely and quickly respond to potential weather-related outages.

PG&E’s vegetation management crews will be working to keep trees away from powerlines during the forecasted wet and windy weather to reduce the risk of outages caused by downed trees and other vegetation.

Storm safety tips from PG&E:

• Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 911 and by calling PG&E at 1- 800-743-5002.

• Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights, and not candles, due to the risk of fire. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, petsand small children. Do not leave candles unattended. Internal

• Have a backup phone: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup.

• Have fresh drinking water, ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer during an outage to prevent foods from spoiling. Blue Ice from your picnic cooler also works well in the freezer.

• Use generators safely: Customers with standby electric generators should make sure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on power lines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.

• Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns. Turn your appliances back on one at a time when conditions return to normal.

• Safely clean up: After the inclement weather has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 811 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.

